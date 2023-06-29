Death toll from missile attack on Kramatorsk rises to 12

The death toll from the missile attack on Kramatorsk has risen to 12 people, Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko has said as of 04:00 on Thursday morning.

"At about 04:00, rescuers released another body. Therefore, the number of killed has now increased to 12 people. All have been identified," he said on the Telegram channel.

According to the Interior Ministry, some 65 people were wounded as a result of two attacks.

As of 07:20, search and rescue operations were completed.

According to the State Emergency Service, out of 12 killed were three children, 60 people were wounded (including a child) and 11 people were rescued.

Earlier it was reported that on Tuesday, June 27, Russian occupiers with Iskander missiles attacked a cafe in Kramatorsk. Among the killed were a 17-year-old girl and 14-year-old sisters.