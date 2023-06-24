Reznikov predicts beginning of training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 in July

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov predicts the beginning of the training of Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 in July, the training program is being prepared now.

"We hope that they will begin in July, but provided the training program is approved," Reznikov said in a commentary to the Military Media Center.

He added that this program is now being prepared. "Responsible persons have been identified, the program will be drafted by the beginning of July, it will be announced, I can optimistically say that training will begin in July," Reznikov said.

As reported, Denmark and the Netherlands expressed their readiness to provide training for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.