Facts

15:07 24.06.2023

Reznikov predicts beginning of training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 in July

1 min read
Reznikov predicts beginning of training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 in July

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov predicts the beginning of the training of Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 in July, the training program is being prepared now.

"We hope that they will begin in July, but provided the training program is approved," Reznikov said in a commentary to the Military Media Center.

He added that this program is now being prepared. "Responsible persons have been identified, the program will be drafted by the beginning of July, it will be announced, I can optimistically say that training will begin in July," Reznikov said.

As reported, Denmark and the Netherlands expressed their readiness to provide training for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

Tags: #f_16

MORE ABOUT

14:28 17.06.2023
Experienced Ukrainian pilots can master F-16 in four months, but it's also important to train technicians to service them – Reznikov

Experienced Ukrainian pilots can master F-16 in four months, but it's also important to train technicians to service them – Reznikov

12:58 05.06.2023
Ukraine to not use F-16 fighter jets in summer counteroffensive – Reznikov

Ukraine to not use F-16 fighter jets in summer counteroffensive – Reznikov

16:19 27.05.2023
Netherlands undecided on provision of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine – PM Rutte

Netherlands undecided on provision of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine – PM Rutte

14:41 26.05.2023
Netherlands may send F-16s to Ukraine after pilot training – media

Netherlands may send F-16s to Ukraine after pilot training – media

11:58 25.05.2023
First stage of training Ukrainian pilots for F-16 to be held in UK

First stage of training Ukrainian pilots for F-16 to be held in UK

10:52 25.05.2023
Norway to support training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16

Norway to support training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16

20:09 24.05.2023
Everything required from Ukraine for supply of F-16 to be done very quickly – Yermak

Everything required from Ukraine for supply of F-16 to be done very quickly – Yermak

10:18 24.05.2023
Zaluzhny, Commander-in-Chief of NATO Forces in Europe discuss strengthening of Ukraine's air defense with help of F-16s

Zaluzhny, Commander-in-Chief of NATO Forces in Europe discuss strengthening of Ukraine's air defense with help of F-16s

20:13 23.05.2023
Training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 not yet started

Training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 not yet started

17:54 22.05.2023
Training of Ukrainian pilots to navigate F-16 to begin soon – MFA of Netherlands

Training of Ukrainian pilots to navigate F-16 to begin soon – MFA of Netherlands

AD

HOT NEWS

Intelligence rep: Conflicts within Russia to 'gain momentum, intensify' in near future

Russia's weakness is obvious – Zelenskyy

Number of dead in Solomiansky district due to night attack increases to three

Over 20 missiles destroyed in airspace of Kyiv – authorities

Air Force: 41 cruise missiles, two attack drones destroyed last night

LATEST

Intelligence: Moscow preparing for siege, counter-terrorist operation mode introduced

Intelligence rep: Conflicts within Russia to 'gain momentum, intensify' in near future

Podoliak: It is beginning of civil war in Russia

EU head on situation in Russia: It is obviously internal issue of Russia

Russia's weakness is obvious – Zelenskyy

After Russia's blowing up of Kakhovka HPP, requests to URCS tracing service from residents of occupied part of Kherson region increase

Kyslytsya at UN Security Council: we urge intl community to take seriously threat of nuclear terror by Russia at ZNPP

Yelchenko: It must be stated that UN has exhausted its potential

Number of dead in Solomiansky district due to night attack increases to three

Over 20 missiles destroyed in airspace of Kyiv – authorities

AD
AD
AD
AD