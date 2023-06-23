Facts

19:06 23.06.2023

Zelenskyy urgently orders Zaluzhny to dismiss scandalous military commissar in Odesa

1 min read
Zelenskyy urgently orders Zaluzhny to dismiss scandalous military commissar in Odesa

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a meeting of the Supreme Commander Headquarters on Friday, ordered Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny to dismiss the head of Odesa army recruitment center, in whose ownership journalists discovered a villa in Spain.

"I gave an urgent instruction to Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny to immediately dismiss, so to speak, the Odesa 'military commissar' – the head of the local recruitment center, whom our whole country is discussing," the head of state said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

The president also ordered to urgently set up a commission led by First Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Pavliuk jointly with law enforcers and the National Agency on Corruption Prevention to check all military commissars in all regions of Ukraine.

