Yermak calls on Israel to allow Ukraine to use its defensive weapons against Iranian-made drones

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, during a briefing for Israeli journalists, called on Israel to allow Ukraine to use its defensive weapons against Iranian-made drones.

"No country other than Israel has the capabilities Ukraine needs to defend itself… This equipment will be used in Ukraine against Iranian weapons," he said.

According to Yermak, "Ukraine knows that it shares an enemy with Israel - Iran - and as such, so we [in Ukraine] don't understand why the government and Israeli politicians don't understand this."

Yermak also called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "to express his support for Ukraine" and said he expects the premier to visit.

In addition, the head of the President's Office of Ukraine described Israel as "the most neutral among countries that have good relations with Ukraine."

He also called on the Israeli government to condemn Putin's remarks about Zelenskyy's Jewish heritage.

"As a person with a Jewish father, I cannot understand why Israel is not reacting," he said.