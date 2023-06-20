Assistance to restore Ukraine should be effective, haste not always useful – British Secretary of State

The British authorities are aimed at helping Ukraine to restore its economy, but they consider it important to make sure that the provided funds will be deployed as effectively as possible, British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs James Cleverley has said.

"It is better when such significant sums are at stake that we do it right rather trying to do it quick," he said at a press conference in London.

Cleverly said that it is important Ukraine implements the reforms necessary to make the use of Western assistance effective.