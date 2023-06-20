Facts

17:18 20.06.2023

Assistance to restore Ukraine should be effective, haste not always useful – British Secretary of State

1 min read
Assistance to restore Ukraine should be effective, haste not always useful – British Secretary of State

The British authorities are aimed at helping Ukraine to restore its economy, but they consider it important to make sure that the provided funds will be deployed as effectively as possible, British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs James Cleverley has said.

"It is better when such significant sums are at stake that we do it right rather trying to do it quick," he said at a press conference in London.

Cleverly said that it is important Ukraine implements the reforms necessary to make the use of Western assistance effective.

Tags: #british_secretary #cleverley

MORE ABOUT

18:58 16.11.2021
Zelensky discusses strengthening bilateral cooperation with British Sec of State for Defense

Zelensky discusses strengthening bilateral cooperation with British Sec of State for Defense

12:51 01.03.2014
British Secretary for Foreign Affairs Hague to come to Ukraine on March 2

British Secretary for Foreign Affairs Hague to come to Ukraine on March 2

AD

HOT NEWS

Russian occupiers additionally mine Zaporizhia NPP, including cooling pond – Budanov

Budanov: Russian unit being at Kakhovka HPP ordered to immediately evacuate half hour before explosion

Ukrainian Defense Forces carry out 'artillery bleeding' of Russian occupation forces – Danilov

Szijjártó: Hungarian state is not involved in operation to transfer Ukrainian prisoners from Russia

Interior Ministry: Emergency Service's officer killed, eight more wounded in shelling of Kherson

LATEST

Ukraine, UN to establish Community Restoration Fund with total five-year budget of $300 mln

Korniyenko urges parliaments of nine European states to recognize Russia's actions against Ukraine as acts of terrorism

With fakes on 'dirty bomb' Russia wants to divert attention from defeats at front, create distrust of allies in Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Syrsky about Bakhmut direction: Вefense forces continue to move forward on flanks, enemy gradually knocked out of positions

Possible use of tactical nuclear weapons by Russia should entail 'hellish sanctions' – Danilov

Yermak calls on Israel to allow Ukraine to use its defensive weapons against Iranian-made drones

Ukraine's Embassy in Budapest managed to evacuate three Ukrainian POWs from Hungary – MFA spokesperson

Russian occupiers additionally mine Zaporizhia NPP, including cooling pond – Budanov

Budanov: Russian unit being at Kakhovka HPP ordered to immediately evacuate half hour before explosion

Ukrainian Defense Forces carry out 'artillery bleeding' of Russian occupation forces – Danilov

AD
AD
AD
AD