Some 670 invaders, 12 cruise missiles, 22 artillery systems, 12 tanks, 23 armored vehicles, helicopter, 7 enemy UAVs liquidated

The Defense Forces eliminated 670 invaders, 12 cruise missiles, 22 artillery systems, 12 tanks, 23 armored vehicles, 1 enemy helicopter and 7 UAVs, 3 multiple rocket launchers and 39 units of automotive and special equipment, according to the operational summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Saturday morning.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to June 17, 2023 tentatively reached the following: about 219,170 (670 more) persons liquidated, 3,977 tanks (12 more) units, 7,706 armored combat vehicles (23 more) units, 3,834 artillery systems (22 more) units, 609 MLRS (3 more), 364 anti-aircraft warfare systems (0), 314 aircraft (0), 302 helicopters (1 more), 3,364 UAVs of the operational-tactical level (7 more), 1,211 cruise missiles (12 more), 18 ships / boats (0) units, 6,557 vehicles and fuel tanks (38 more), 520 units of special equipment (1 more)," the General Staff said in the summary.