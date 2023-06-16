Facts

09:15 16.06.2023

Zelenskyy welcomes adoption of European Parliament resolution in support of Ukraine's integration into EU, NATO

1 min read
Zelenskyy welcomes adoption of European Parliament resolution in support of Ukraine's integration into EU, NATO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the adoption of a resolution in support of the country's integration into the EU and NATO.

“The European Parliament has adopted a powerful resolution in support of our nation's European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations. There is a concrete call to the leaders of the European Union to define a clear path for our country's membership in the EU,” he said in his video address on Thursday.

And on the issue of the Alliance, Zelenskyy noted, “the European Parliament sets exactly the meaning of our Ukrainian contribution to Euro-Atlantic security, which envisages that Ukraine's path to NATO and a political invitation to accession should be developed in the context of preparations for the Alliance Summit in Vilnius already.”

“The time for integration and security certainty has obviously come, and I thank all members of the European Parliament and the President of the European Parliament, Mrs. Roberta Metsola, as well as Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk for the constant and effective work with the parliaments of our partner countries,” he said.

