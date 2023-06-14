Estonia sends Ukraine new large package of equipment to overcome consequences of Russia's undermining of Kakhovka HPP dam – PM

Estonia is sending Ukraine a new large package of equipment, including hoses, pumps, boats, dry suits, life jackets, to help overcome the consequences of Russia's undermining of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said.

“Every day we witness the huge damages caused by Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka dam. We must all continue to help mitigate the effects of the ecocide. Estonia is sending Ukraine a new large package of equipment, including hoses, pumps, boats, dry suits, cork vests,” she said on Twitter.