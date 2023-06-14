Facts

14:21 14.06.2023

Kakhovka reservoir has already lost 70% of water – Ukrhydroenergo

1 min read
The Kakhovka reservoir has already lost, according to preliminary estimates, about 70% of water, PrJSC Ukrhydroenergo reported on Wednesday.

"Due to a sharp drop in the water level in the downstream of the Dniprovska hydroelectric power plant, the plant's hydroelectric units operate with a limitation," the company said.

According to the company, at the site of the Kherson post, a stable decline in water with an intensity of 2-5 cm per hour is currently ongoing.

"During the day, the water level decreased by 0.58 meters and as of 10:00 on June 14 is 2.38 meters. The total decline from the maximum level – 10.74 meters above zero post at 3:00 on June 8 – is 3 30 meters," the company said.

In turn, according to the Ukrhydrometeorological center, the water levels at the Kakhovka reservoir are below the critical levels of the water intakes of the settlements of Zaporizhia district of Zaporizhia region, the Nikopol and Kryvy Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, the Beryslav and Kakhovka districts of Kherson region.

During the day below the Kakhovka HPP, levels will continue to decline by 1-10 cm per hour with flooding retained.

Tags: #kakhovka_hpp

