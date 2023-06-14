Foreign Ministry denies info about alleged suspension of printing of intl passports

Speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko has denied media reports about the alleged suspension of the printing of foreign passports for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs due to the alleged lack of an agreement with the printing plant Ukraina.

"This information is not true," Nikolenko wrote on Facebook.

The speaker noted that on June 8, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the printing plant Ukraina signed a new agreement for the production of 115,000 passports of a citizen of Ukraine for traveling abroad.

According to him, already on June 9, by order of the Foreign Ministry, the first batch of 41,000 passports was printed and shipped.

"These passports are now being sent abroad to be issued to our citizens in Ukrainian foreign diplomatic institutions," Nikolenko added.

Ukrainians who are abroad can check the status of their passport production on the website https://passport.mfa.gov.ua.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that Ukrainian embassies and consulates continue to formalize and issue passports as usual.