Ukraine once again takes emergency assistance from European countries to balance energy system

On June 12, emergency assistance from Romania and Poland with a total volume of 1,600 MWh was used to maintain a balance between consumption and production of electricity, NPC Ukrenergo reported.

In this regard, the company again urged to transfer the use of powerful equipment from evening hours to night and day in order to reduce the load on the power system and facilitate its balancing.

In general, the company noted that the volume of electricity produced by Ukrainian power plants of all types is sufficient to cover consumption, but recalled that hydroelectric power plants are operating at a reduced capacity to reduce the consequences of the Russian blowing up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. They also noted that a summer repair campaign is underway at the power units of thermal and nuclear power plants.

The company emphasized that the water level in the flooded areas of Kherson and Mykolaiv regions is gradually decreasing, but the access of repair teams to the grids is still very limited.

In Kherson region, as of the morning, more than 40,000 consumers remain de-energized, in Mykolaiv region - more than 2,000, the report says.

According to Ukrenergo, in Donetsk region, regional energy teams resumed power supply to more than 7,000 consumers who were de-energized due to hostilities, and more than 1,000 consumers in Sumy region were connected to the grid.