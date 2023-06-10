Facts

15:42 10.06.2023

G7 see restoring declaration, strengthening SAPO and NABU, providing constitutional justice as priorities for Ukraine for three months

2 min read
G7 Ambassadors are convinced that the restoration of declaration, the strengthening of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), as well as ensuring constitutional justice are decisive for the future of Ukraine.

"Efforts to fight corruption and institutional reform are critical to Ukraine's future. The G7 Ambassadors remain committed to further supporting their implementation," the Ambassadors' Twitter microblog said on Saturday night.

Ukraine was presented with the key recommendations on strengthening anti-corruption institutions and reforming the judicial system

In particular, over the next three months, the G7 recommends that priority efforts be made to restore the requirement for declaring property and financing political parties, strengthening the NABU and the SAPO, as well as ensuring constitutional justice.

Namely, to restore the obligation of civil servants (except for those mobilized and directly involved in hostilities) to submit and make public their declarations of property status and income during martial law; resume verification by the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) of declarations of property and income; provide public access to declarations of assets with appropriate editing of security provisions; and reinstate reporting requirements, political party funding, with revised security provisions.

With regard to the NABU and the SAPO, to adopt new legislative acts aimed at improving the selection procedures for the head and key officials of the SAPO, strengthen the ability to regulate its organizational activities, in particular, budgetary and staffing, as well as create mechanisms for disciplinary responsibility and accountability of the SAPO leadership by introducing a separate disciplinary commission and an independent audit commission, coordination of the functions of the head.

Strengthen the institutional independence and viability of the NABU, including by improving the legislative and regulatory framework by increasing the staffing and ensuring proper funding, providing opportunities for independent wiretapping and creating a forensic examination institute.

With regard to constitutional justice, it is necessary to adopt and introduce legislation on the transparent selection of judges of the Constitutional Court on a meritocratic basis, including a preliminary selection process based on an assessment of the virtue and professionalism of candidates in accordance with the recommendations of the Venice Commission.

Tags: #ukraine #g7

