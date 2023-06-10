Ukraine will receive algorithm for joining NATO at Vilnius summit - Defense Ministry
Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Havrylov said that Ukraine would receive an algorithm for joining NATO at the Vilnius summit, the press service of the Ministry of Defense reported.
"In a comment, Volodymyr Havrylov noted that at the summit in July, the NATO countries "will reach a certain order of our accession, which will be fixed," the report on Telegram reads.
He noted that, despite the consensus decision-making mechanism and the veto power of the alliance member states, "I don't think there will be big problems" with the adoption of a decision on Ukraine.
"There are all signs that Ukraine will get what it wants in a certain format," he said.
According to him, "already now at the summit in Vilnius, Ukraine must clearly understand that after the war, say, within a year or two, after certain procedural things are carried out, we will be members of NATO."