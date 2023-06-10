Facts

11:11 10.06.2023

Ukraine will receive algorithm for joining NATO at Vilnius summit - Defense Ministry

1 min read
Ukraine will receive algorithm for joining NATO at Vilnius summit - Defense Ministry

Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Havrylov said that Ukraine would receive an algorithm for joining NATO at the Vilnius summit, the press service of the Ministry of Defense reported.

"In a comment, Volodymyr Havrylov noted that at the summit in July, the NATO countries "will reach a certain order of our accession, which will be fixed," the report on Telegram reads.

He noted that, despite the consensus decision-making mechanism and the veto power of the alliance member states, "I don't think there will be big problems" with the adoption of a decision on Ukraine.

"There are all signs that Ukraine will get what it wants in a certain format," he said.

According to him, "already now at the summit in Vilnius, Ukraine must clearly understand that after the war, say, within a year or two, after certain procedural things are carried out, we will be members of NATO."

Tags: #ukraine #nato

MORE ABOUT

15:42 10.06.2023
G7 see restoring declaration, strengthening SAPO and NABU, providing constitutional justice as priorities for Ukraine for three months

G7 see restoring declaration, strengthening SAPO and NABU, providing constitutional justice as priorities for Ukraine for three months

18:16 09.06.2023
Pentagon announces new $2.1 bln security assistance package for Ukraine

Pentagon announces new $2.1 bln security assistance package for Ukraine

20:24 08.06.2023
Kuleba: Ukraine to soon receive NATO assistance to overcome consequences of Russian terrorist attack at Kakhovka HPP

Kuleba: Ukraine to soon receive NATO assistance to overcome consequences of Russian terrorist attack at Kakhovka HPP

16:12 08.06.2023
Ukraine, UN agree that organization will send groups to evacuate people from occupied Left Bank as soon as Russia grants access

Ukraine, UN agree that organization will send groups to evacuate people from occupied Left Bank as soon as Russia grants access

15:09 08.06.2023
Until end of war, NATO states not to send their troops to Ukraine – FM Kuleba

Until end of war, NATO states not to send their troops to Ukraine – FM Kuleba

19:59 07.06.2023
Germany sends to Ukraine new package of military support, including Bandvagn 206 all-terrain vehicles

Germany sends to Ukraine new package of military support, including Bandvagn 206 all-terrain vehicles

18:19 07.06.2023
Poland to send tankers, pumps to Ukraine to help overcome consequences of Russia's blowing up Kakhovka HPP

Poland to send tankers, pumps to Ukraine to help overcome consequences of Russia's blowing up Kakhovka HPP

11:58 07.06.2023
Almost 24,000 people missing, three reports come from Kherson region – Interior Ministry

Almost 24,000 people missing, three reports come from Kherson region – Interior Ministry

16:38 06.06.2023
Zelenskyy: This year in Vilnius it’s necessary to determine that Ukraine will be NATO member, terror must lose

Zelenskyy: This year in Vilnius it’s necessary to determine that Ukraine will be NATO member, terror must lose

11:57 06.06.2023
Australia plans to send Hawkei armored vehicles to Kyiv as part of new aid package – media

Australia plans to send Hawkei armored vehicles to Kyiv as part of new aid package – media

AD

HOT NEWS

Prime Minister of Canada arrives in Kyiv

Seven civilians killed, 50 wounded because of Russian shelling in 24 hours - Military Media Center

Defense forces destroy four enemy command centers, attack 25 occupiers' troop concentration areas during day - Military Media Center

Zelenskyy holds meeting of Commander-in-Chief HQ, special attention paid to situation on front line

Pentagon announces new $2.1 bln security assistance package for Ukraine

LATEST

Russia restores access to key Western chips, Iran helps it build drone factory - ISW

AFU continue counteroffensive on at least four sectors of front, info about losses of equipment exaggerated - ISW

Water level in Kakhovka reservoir drops by 1.3 m per day - Ukrhydroenergo

Prime Minister of Canada arrives in Kyiv

AFU break through first line of defense of Russian invaders over past two days - British intelligence

Belgium will donate generators, shelters to Ukraine following destruction of Kakhovka HPP - MFA

URCS volunteers help victims of flood in Kherson region

Seven civilians killed, 50 wounded because of Russian shelling in 24 hours - Military Media Center

Defense forces destroy four enemy command centers, attack 25 occupiers' troop concentration areas during day - Military Media Center

Zelenskyy holds meeting of Commander-in-Chief HQ, special attention paid to situation on front line

AD
AD
AD
AD