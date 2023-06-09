Pentagon announces new $2.1 bln security assistance package for Ukraine

The U.S. Department of Defense on Friday announced a new security assistance package, underscoring the unwavering U.S. support for Ukraine.

This package, which totals up to $2.1 billion and includes critical air defense and ammunition capabilities, is being provided under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), according to the Department of Defense's website.

The capabilities in this announcement include: additional munitions for Patriot air defense systems; HAWK air defense systems and missiles; 105mm and 203mm artillery rounds; Puma Unmanned Aerial Systems; laser-guided rocket system munitions; and support for training, maintenance, and sustainment activities.

"The United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements," the U.S. Department of Defense said.