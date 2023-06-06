Facts

19:13 06.06.2023

Kuleba, Borrell discuss consequences of blowing up dam of Kakhovka HPP by Russians

1 min read
Kuleba, Borrell discuss consequences of blowing up dam of Kakhovka HPP by Russians

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell discussed in a telephone conversation the consequences for people and the environment of the undermining of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam by the Russians.

I had a call with Josep Borrell to update him on how Russia blew up the Kakhovka dam and what the implications are for people and the environment. The EU is ready to provide necessary assistance and humanitarian aid to mitigate the consequences of this Russia-made disaster,” Kuleba said on Twitter.

Tags: #kuleba #borrell #kakhovka_hydroelectric_dam

MORE ABOUT

20:40 05.06.2023
It’s necessary to make decision that will ‘pull up’ to realities in Euro-Atlantic security, in Ukraine

It’s necessary to make decision that will ‘pull up’ to realities in Euro-Atlantic security, in Ukraine

09:28 05.06.2023
Borrell discusses Ukraine's needs in ammo with Defense Minister of South Korea

Borrell discusses Ukraine's needs in ammo with Defense Minister of South Korea

12:53 03.06.2023
Kuleba criticizes slow progress in imposing sanctions against Russian missile, drone manufacturers

Kuleba criticizes slow progress in imposing sanctions against Russian missile, drone manufacturers

09:31 29.05.2023
Kuleba: China doesn't negotiate with European countries on territorial concessions of Ukraine in favor of Russia

Kuleba: China doesn't negotiate with European countries on territorial concessions of Ukraine in favor of Russia

21:00 26.05.2023
Borrell: Deployment of Russian nuclear warheads in Belarus to lead to further extremely dangerous escalation – statement

Borrell: Deployment of Russian nuclear warheads in Belarus to lead to further extremely dangerous escalation – statement

19:21 23.05.2023
Borrell: Some 220,000 shells, 1,300 missiles already been allocated to Ukraine as part of first ammo supply track

Borrell: Some 220,000 shells, 1,300 missiles already been allocated to Ukraine as part of first ammo supply track

18:37 23.05.2023
Borrell: We don't agree with those who say Ukraine cannot win this war

Borrell: We don't agree with those who say Ukraine cannot win this war

10:44 23.05.2023
Borrell: I urge all Ministers to speed up delivery, participate in joint procurement of ammunition for Ukraine, finalise work for next tranche

Borrell: I urge all Ministers to speed up delivery, participate in joint procurement of ammunition for Ukraine, finalise work for next tranche

20:37 22.05.2023
Ukraine, Morocco agree to hold talks on trade facilitation, visa regime – Kuleba

Ukraine, Morocco agree to hold talks on trade facilitation, visa regime – Kuleba

19:20 22.05.2023
Borrell urges Ukraine to carry out reforms necessary for EU accession, not to miss ‘unique chance’

Borrell urges Ukraine to carry out reforms necessary for EU accession, not to miss ‘unique chance’

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy likes 10-10-10 tax reform, but it will be possible to implement it after war

Zelenskyy wants to discuss bill on urban planning reform with its supporters and opponents

There’s advance of Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut area, in several other directions in Donbas – Maliar

Ukraine convenes UN Security Council meeting, appeals to ICC over explosion of Kakhovka HPP

Zelenskyy calls on Holy See to contribute to implementation of Ukrainian Peace Formula

LATEST

Minister of Natural Resources calls Kakhovka HPP explosion as largest act of ecocide since beginning of war

Ukrainian aviation strike 10 enemy concentration areas – AFU General Staff

Due to Kakhovka HPP explosion, tourism infrastructure facilities, natural, recreational areas turned out to be in flood zone – Tourism Agency's head

Ukrainian Prosecutor's Office provides ICC Prosecutor's Office with all available info on Kakhovka HPP dam explosion

Zelenskyy believes detention of Supreme Court head speaks of hope for cleansing judicial system

Zelenskyy likes 10-10-10 tax reform, but it will be possible to implement it after war

Zelenskyy wants to discuss bill on urban planning reform with its supporters and opponents

There’s advance of Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut area, in several other directions in Donbas – Maliar

Russia blows up Kakhovka HPP to interrupt de-occupation process, distract attention from events in Belgorod region – Maliar

Ukraine joins EU transport network development program

AD
AD
AD
AD