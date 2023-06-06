Kuleba, Borrell discuss consequences of blowing up dam of Kakhovka HPP by Russians

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell discussed in a telephone conversation the consequences for people and the environment of the undermining of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam by the Russians.

I had a call with Josep Borrell to update him on how Russia blew up the Kakhovka dam and what the implications are for people and the environment. The EU is ready to provide necessary assistance and humanitarian aid to mitigate the consequences of this Russia-made disaster,” Kuleba said on Twitter.