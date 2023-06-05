Facts

16:06 05.06.2023

AFU conduct ground attacks, slightly advance in Donetsk, Zaporizhia directions – ISW

Ukrainian forces conducted local ground attacks and achieved partial success in Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions, in some areas they may have advanced 3 km, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports.

“On June, 4, Ukrainian forces conducted local ground attacks and reportedly made limited tactical gains in western Donetsk region and eastern Zaporizhia region,” the report reads.

It is noted that geolocation videos published on June 4 show that mechanized Ukrainian forces made a limited advance to the northeast of Rovnopil.

“Russian milbloggers claimed that Ukrainian forces attacked in the direction of Pryyutne (15km southwest of Velyka Novosilka) and Makaryivka (within 4km southwest of Velyka Novosilka) and captured Novodarivka (14km southwest of Velyka Novosilka) and Neskuchne (2km southwest of Velyka Novosilka). At the same time, some Russian milbloggers claimed that Ukrainian forces broke through the first line of Russian defenses and advanced 500 meters to three kilometers in this area,” the ISW says.

At the same time, it is noted that at the time of writing there was no visual evidence of these reports.

“The language of these reports suggests that Russian forces also lost their positions in Levadne (18km southwest of Velyka Novosilka), although it is unclear if this is a recent development or occurred on an earlier date. Footage posted on June 2 shows artillery elements of a Ukrainian artillery brigade conducting fire missions against Russian positions near Staromaiorske, about 7km south and 7km southeast of Neskuchne and Rivnopil, respectively,” the report says.

The ISW analysts also note that some milbloggers also claimed that Ukrainian forces attempted limited counterattacks near Mala Tokmachka (28km southeast of Huliaypole), and that Russian forces conducted airstrikes against attacking Ukrainian forces near Huliaypole. In addition, the Russian Vostok volunteer battalion and elements of the 5th Combined Arms Army (Eastern Military District) successfully defended against further Ukrainian advances.

“Russian sources largely claimed that the Ukrainian localized counterattacks were reconnaissance-in-force operations,” the ISW reports.

