Escalation of Russian missile terror against Ukraine discussed at Zelenskyy-Scholz meeting in Moldova

On the sidelines of the European Political Community Summit in Moldova, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz.

“The President informed the German Chancellor about the escalation of Russian missile terror against Ukraine. In this context, he emphasized the need to continue defense support for our country, especially to strengthen the capabilities of Ukrainian air defense,” the message reads.

In addition, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Olaf Scholz for supporting the Ukrainian Peace Formula and readiness to join its implementation. The parties discussed joint preparations for the Global Peace Summit and the involvement of the widest possible range of participants.

According to the press service, the leaders agreed that an important factor in putting pressure on Russia is to strengthen sanctions against the aggressor, in particular by including in the new EU sanctions package the most effective restrictions against the Russian economy.