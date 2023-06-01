Ukraine to play one of key roles in solving problem of Transnistria – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the formula for a 5+2 talks on the Transnistrian problem is "lifeless" and the country should speak from the position of a winner.

"Why talk about a project that is inanimate?" He answered a question about the future of the formula at a press conference in Chisinau on Thursday.

"We have to speak from the position of the winner, the power that won back its land. We have a joint position with Moldova in terms of Moldova's unity," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, "Romania, other partners – we can talk together" can be involved in solving the problem. "Ukraine will play one of the key roles. We have a border," Zelenskyy said.

Answering the question of what will happen to the Russian troops in Transnistria, he said: "They will want to live. They will leave."

"Ukraine can help Moldova only if there is a request from the top leadership of Moldova. And then Ukraine will definitely respond," Zelenskyy said, adding that "there was no official request."

The 5+2 format included representatives of the parties, mediators and observers in the negotiation process – Moldova, Transnistria, the OSCE, Russia, Ukraine, the European Union and the United States. The aim of the negotiations in the 5+2 format was to work out the parameters of a comprehensive settlement based on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova within its internationally recognized borders, with a special status for Transnistria within Moldova.