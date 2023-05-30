Facts

11:52 30.05.2023

Russian strikes on Kyiv further limit occupiers' ability to resist potential of Ukrainian counteroffensive – ISW

During another series of strikes on Ukraine, the Russian occupiers launched more cruise missiles than they had before, and the attack by Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles was the largest since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to the report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) for May 29.

“Russian forces began a new limited air campaign in recent months to degrade Ukrainian counteroffensive capabilities, but the Russian prioritization of targeting Kyiv is likely further limiting the campaign’s ability to meaningfully constrain potential Ukrainian counteroffensive actions,” the analysts note.

It is reported that Russian forces conducted limited ground attacks northeast of Kupyansk (Kharkiv region) and along the Svatove-Kreminna line (Luhansk region), and also in the west of Donetsk region. Invaders also conducted limited ground attacks in western Donetsk region and are expanding fortifications in Mariupol (Donetsk region). The tempo of Russian offensive operations in and around Bakhmut remains notably low, the report reads.

“Russian sources claimed that Russian forces repelled limited Ukrainian reconnaissance in force operations in Zaporizhia region,” the ISW note.

Tags: #isw

