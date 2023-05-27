Facts

12:15 27.05.2023

EU delivers 90,000 tonnes of aid to Ukraine since war onset

2 min read
EU delivers 90,000 tonnes of aid to Ukraine since war onset

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Ukraine has received about 90,000 tonnes of aid in kind, for example, equipment and medicines, through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, DW reports.

European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič said that this is the most complex, the largest and the longest operation within the framework of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism in the entire history of its existence.

According to him, the assistance was provided with food, medicines, vehicles, generators, transformers and equipment for the repair of power grids and other critical infrastructure facilities.

Lenarčič said that they even delivered such things as sunflower seeds and equipment for the protection of cultural monuments.

In addition, more than 2,000 patients and wounded from Ukraine were treated in more than 20 EU countries, the European Commissioner added.

Ukraine officially joined the EU Civil Protection Mechanism on April 20, 2023. Within the framework of this mechanism, EU States and other countries cooperate in the issues of preparedness and response to crises and disasters.

Thanks to the Mechanism, Ukraine has received assistance before, just like any country in the world after a corresponding request. As a member of the Mechanism, Ukraine will have access to expert exchanges, training programs and trainings, and will also be able to provide assistance to countries that are in crisis.

Tags: #ukraine #eu

MORE ABOUT

13:46 27.05.2023
Ukraine turns to Germany with official request for provision of Taurus cruise missiles – media

Ukraine turns to Germany with official request for provision of Taurus cruise missiles – media

11:24 27.05.2023
Canada to transfer Ukraine 4,800 machine guns, ammunition for them in coming weeks - Canadian Defense Ministry

Canada to transfer Ukraine 4,800 machine guns, ammunition for them in coming weeks - Canadian Defense Ministry

20:18 26.05.2023
Lula da Silva reiterates his readiness to promote peaceful settlement in Ukraine

Lula da Silva reiterates his readiness to promote peaceful settlement in Ukraine

20:30 25.05.2023
Denmark, Netherlands in charge of European group for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16

Denmark, Netherlands in charge of European group for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16

19:15 25.05.2023
Zelenskyy calls on European Committee of Regions to cooperate with Ukraine

Zelenskyy calls on European Committee of Regions to cooperate with Ukraine

19:01 25.05.2023
Ukraine very interested in Brazil taking part in Peace Summit, implementation of Ukrainian Peace Plan – Yermak

Ukraine very interested in Brazil taking part in Peace Summit, implementation of Ukrainian Peace Plan – Yermak

16:53 25.05.2023
USA, allies pledge to supply $65 bln in military aid to Ukraine - Pentagon chief

USA, allies pledge to supply $65 bln in military aid to Ukraine - Pentagon chief

16:16 25.05.2023
Finnish President decides on 16th tranche of military aid to Ukraine for EUR 109 mln

Finnish President decides on 16th tranche of military aid to Ukraine for EUR 109 mln

11:27 25.05.2023
South Korea may consider supplying military aid to Ukraine after monitoring situation 'on ground' – presidential adviser

South Korea may consider supplying military aid to Ukraine after monitoring situation 'on ground' – presidential adviser

20:53 24.05.2023
NATO Secretary General says timing of transfer of F-16 to Kyiv to depend on course of hostilities

NATO Secretary General says timing of transfer of F-16 to Kyiv to depend on course of hostilities

AD

HOT NEWS

GUR: Russian special services start to embody provocation with chemical weapons

SBU head confirms involvement of SBU in attack on Crimean Bridge, Russia’s Black Sea Fleet by drones

IBA adopts resolution calling for creation of special tribunal

Ukrainian military to undergo training on Abrams tanks about 10-12 weeks — NYT

Occupiers preparing large-scale provocations at Zaporizhia NPP – GUR

LATEST

Netherlands undecided on provision of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine – PM Rutte

GUR: Russian special services start to embody provocation with chemical weapons

Membership in NATO to become real if Ukraine returns Kherson, Zaporizhia regions thanks to counteroffensive – Fukuyama

SBU head confirms involvement of SBU in attack on Crimean Bridge, Russia’s Black Sea Fleet by drones

IBA adopts resolution calling for creation of special tribunal

Volker: West failed to grasp the fact that Russia was preparing for full-scale war in Ukraine all these years

Ukrainian military to undergo training on Abrams tanks about 10-12 weeks — NYT

Russians attack Ukrainian medical institutions more than 900 times since start of invasion – WHO

Two-year-old girl found in Kharkiv region after 3.5 days of search, she is alive - regional police head

Occupiers preparing large-scale provocations at Zaporizhia NPP – GUR

AD
AD
AD
AD