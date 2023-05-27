EU delivers 90,000 tonnes of aid to Ukraine since war onset

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Ukraine has received about 90,000 tonnes of aid in kind, for example, equipment and medicines, through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, DW reports.

European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič said that this is the most complex, the largest and the longest operation within the framework of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism in the entire history of its existence.

According to him, the assistance was provided with food, medicines, vehicles, generators, transformers and equipment for the repair of power grids and other critical infrastructure facilities.

Lenarčič said that they even delivered such things as sunflower seeds and equipment for the protection of cultural monuments.

In addition, more than 2,000 patients and wounded from Ukraine were treated in more than 20 EU countries, the European Commissioner added.

Ukraine officially joined the EU Civil Protection Mechanism on April 20, 2023. Within the framework of this mechanism, EU States and other countries cooperate in the issues of preparedness and response to crises and disasters.

Thanks to the Mechanism, Ukraine has received assistance before, just like any country in the world after a corresponding request. As a member of the Mechanism, Ukraine will have access to expert exchanges, training programs and trainings, and will also be able to provide assistance to countries that are in crisis.