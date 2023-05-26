Facts

20:31 26.05.2023

Power losses of Ukraine's IPS due to Russia's aggression increase almost sevenfold in two years – Ukrenergo

2 min read
Power losses of Ukraine's IPS due to Russia's aggression increase almost sevenfold in two years – Ukrenergo

The loss of installed capacity of the Ukrainian integrated power system (IPS) in two years due to Russian aggression has almost sevenfold, NPC Ukrenergo has reported.

According to the company's Facebook post on Friday, in May 2021, there were 4 GW of installed capacity in the temporarily occupied territory, including large Zuyivska and Starobeshivska TPPs, occupied back in 2014.

In a year – in May 2022 – due to Russia's full-scale invasion, there were already 21 GW in the occupied territories, including the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, which provided about 20% of electricity generation. At the same time, Ukrenergo said that thanks to the heroism of the power engineers, last summer the ZNPP still provided electricity to the Ukrainian energy grid, but since the autumn of 2022, due to the heavy shelling by the occupiers, it has lost this opportunity.

"Thus, in May 2023, after a season of heavy attacks on the Ukrainian power system, the installed capacity loss grew to 27 GW," Ukrenergo said.

At the same time, the system operator explained that the summer repair campaign of power units will be much more difficult than in previous years due to significant damage, so electricity generation is temporarily reduced.

"To predict, warn and prevent is an integral part of the work of the power system operator of any country. A warning about a power shortage does not mean inevitable disconnections of consumers," the system operator said.

The company assured that it would use all possible reserves to ensure power supply in the country.

 

Tags: #electricity #losses

