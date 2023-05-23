Ukrainian, Polish FMs coordinate steps before NATO summit in Vilnius

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau coordinated steps and positions ahead of the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius.

"Coordinated positions & steps ahead of Vilnius with Zbigniew Rau. Over the next weeks, we need to work closely together on forging allied consensus for strong decisions on 3 tracks: enhanced institutional Ukraine-NATO ties; a step toward Ukraine’s membership; security guarantees," he said on Twitter.

In turn, the Polish Foreign Ministry on Twitter said the ministers discussed the conditions for political cooperation, including in the context of the expected intensification of hostilities at the front.