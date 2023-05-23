War in Ukraine claims lives of almost 8,900 civilians, more than 15,100 wounded – UN

Civilian casualties from February 24, 2022, after Russia launched a full–scale war against Ukraine, to May 21, 2023 amount to 24,012 people (a week earlier - 23,821), including 8,895 dead (8,836), the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) reported on Monday.

“OHCHR believes that the real figures are considerably higher, especially in Government-controlled territory and especially in recent days, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration,” it is noted in the document regarding the UN data.

This applies, for example, to such settlements as Mariupol (Donetsk region), Lysychansk, Popasna and Severodonetsk (Luhansk region), where, according to reports, numerous cases of civilian deaths or injuries have been recorded.

According to confirmed UN data, 40 men, 2,403 women, 275 boys and 218 girls were killed, while the gender of 30 children and 1,929 adults has not been determined yet.

Among the 15,117 wounded, 445 boys and 314 girls, as well as 276 children whose gender has not been determined yet.

Compared to the data for May 14, two children were killed and seven more were injured.

Previously, the OHCHR report on the number of losses was published daily, and then only on working days, but since July it has become weekly. This report, as the previous one, shows data by month.

According to them, the death toll since the beginning of May was 133 compared to 180 in April, 181 in March, 142 in February, 199 in January, 206 in December and 187 in November.

The deadliest month, as indicated by the UN, for civilians remains March last year – at least 4,118 dead. In April 2022, according to the OHCHR publication, the number of civilian deaths due to the war decreased to 804, in May – to 535, in June – to 428 and in July – to 381. In the first five days of the war, from February 24 to February 28, some 362 people died, in August - 336, in September – 398 and in October – 305.

The number of wounded for 21 days in May was 466 compared to 494 in April, 592 in March, 457 in February, 539 in January, 617 in December and 541 in November. In October, the number of wounded decreased to 795 from 981 in September, when it was higher than in August – 917. Before that, the number of wounded exceeded a thousand monthly: July – 1,129, June – 1,105, May – 1,138, April – 1,891, and March – 2,990. During the first five days of the war in February last year, 465 people were wounded.

According to the report, during the first three weeks of May of this year, 122 people died from explosive weapons with a large area of destruction and 431 more were wounded, while 11 people died and 35 were injured from mines and explosive remnants of war (8% of total losses).

Government-controlled territories accounted for 83% of casualties in May, according to the UN.

The report traditionally states that the increase in indicators to the previous report should not be attributed only to cases after May 14, since during this period the Office verified a certain number of cases for the previous days.