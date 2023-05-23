Mobile medical teams of Ukrainian Red Cross provide services in occupied areas of Kharkiv region

Mobile medical teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS), despite constant shelling by the Russian army, provide services in de-occupied areas of Kharkiv region.

"Mobile medical teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross provide medical services to people in the de-occupied communities of Izium and Shevchenko districts of Kharkiv region," the URCS reported on Facebook.

According to URCS, as a result of military operations in many communities, outpatient clinics and paramedic-obstetric stations were damaged or completely destroyed. Therefore, mobile medical teams often conduct consultations in specialized brigade vehicles or in ordinary buildings that are adapted to receive patients.

"Despite the shelling of Kharkiv region, which occurs almost daily and several times a day, the medical teams still continue to go to people and provide them with medical care," the report says.

Mobile medical teams of the URCS launched their activities in Kharkiv region in November 2022 and during this time have already conducted more than 2,700 consultations in many merged territorial communities.