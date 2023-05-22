Facts

19:03 22.05.2023

Decision of Vilnius NATO summit should be one that will work – Zelenskyy

The decision of the Vilnius NATO summit for Ukraine should be one that "will turn out," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message on Monday.

“By the way, today there is an important declaration from the NATO Parliamentary Assembly. Things are called what they are: a clear recognition of Russia's crimes against our country as genocide, a clear condemnation of ruscist ideology. This is the right basis for other international organizations as well,” Zelenskyy noted.

According to him, “we expect new meetings and negotiations, so far to a greater extent – ​​visits to us, to our state. There will be more weapons for our warriors.” Every week we add value for Ukraine from the NATO Summit in Vilnius.

“We are preparing for several interim security measures in our neighboring countries, those that support us the most. We will also make new appeals to ensure that the world understands Ukraine and to strengthen our ties with partners,” the president noted.

“And we will continue our intensive foreign policy, various non-standard formats, maximizing the world's useful attention to Ukraine and our defense. More and more results for Ukraine – air defense, artillery, armored vehicles, shells, training – all of this is a must,” Zelenskyy stated.

He recorded a video message in the vestibule of the train on which he was returning from a working trip to Japan.

