20:44 18.05.2023

Grain corridor is still blocked for entry – JCC data

There are still no inspections of ships within the framework of the grain initiative on Thursday, despite the statements made by the parties on the eve of the continuation of its work until July 18, follows from the data of the Joint Coordinating Center (JCC).

According to them, the last entry inspection was made on May 6, 2023: it was passed by the Deniz M vessel flying the flag of Panama, which, within the UN World Food Program, left Odesa on May 14 with 30,000 tonnes of wheat for Sudan and passed an exit inspection on Thursday.

In addition to it, an exit inspection on Thursday took place on another bulk carrier – Seaeagle with 61,730 tonnes of corn for Saudi Arabia.

Thus, only two vessels remain inside the grain corridor awaiting inspection at the exit: the Mastro Mitros ship that left Odesa with 32,610 tonnes of corn and 8,700 tonnes of soybeans for Egypt and left the port of Chornomorsk 17 May vessel DSM Capella with 30,000 tonnes of corn for Turkey.

It is specified that a total of 917 ships have been inspected at the entrance during the period of the grain initiative since the beginning of August 2022, while at the exit some 950 (the difference is explained by the fact that some of the ships have been standing with agricultural products in ports since the beginning of the war).

In May, only 11 ships were inspected at the entrance, compared to 54 in April and 89 in March. Record entry inspection rates were achieved in September and October with 186 and 136 ships respectively.

In terms of exit inspections, there have been 53 exit inspections since the beginning of May, compared to 65 in April and 85 in March. The record rate of exit inspections was recorded in October some 194, while in September and November-December 2022 there were from 125 to 105.

As a result, exports in May fell to 1.07 million tonnes from 2.79 million tonnes in April and 3.93 million tonnes in March. The record level was recorded in October some 4.24 million tonnes, and in total it amounted to 30.28 million tonnes.

As previously stated, over 60 vessels are awaiting entry inspection

