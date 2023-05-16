Facts

19:06 16.05.2023

Russia’s potential for serious offensive actions absolutely exhausted – Budanov

The potential of the Russian Federation for serious offensive actions is absolutely exhausted, but the occupiers have built a proper and powerful defense, said head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Major General Kyrylo Budanov said.

“It [offensive potential] is absolutely exhausted, they now have a serious potential for defense. They built a defense echeloned, correct, powerful. But this is no longer the Russian army that could carry out serious offensive operations,” he said in an interview with the program Different People.

According to Budanov, the group that is directly involved in conducting military operations on the territory of Ukraine is about 370,000 military components, more than 20,000 National Guard troops and about 7,000 in the aggregate of different types of paramilitary formations.

