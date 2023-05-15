Register of damage caused by Russia in its war against Ukraine to be created in The Hague – von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said that in order to create conditions for Russia to pay for the destruction it caused during the war against Ukraine, a register of damage will be created in The Hague.

She said this in Brussels at a press conference, announcing her participation in the European Council summit together with President of the European Council Charles Michel.

She said that in Reykjavik the summit participants will discuss how to bring Russia to justice. The European Commission President said that she supports the creation of a tribunal to bring Russian crimes of aggression to justice. The summit participants will also decide on the creation of a register of damage in The Hague, and this will be a first step but a very good one towards Russian compensation, von der Leyen said.