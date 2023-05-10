Facts

20:18 10.05.2023

In some areas of Bakhmut direction, enemy can’t hold pressure of AFU, retreat to distance of up to two kilometres - Syrsky

3 min read
Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, reported on effective counterattacks by Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut direction, as a result of which the enemy retreated to a distance of up to 2 kilometers in some sections of the front.

“Thanks to the well-thought-out defense in Bakhmut direction, we get the results of effective actions of our units. In particular, we conduct effective counterattacks. In some areas of the front, the enemy could not hold the pressure of the Ukrainian defenders and retreated to a distance of up to 2 kilometers,” he wrote on the Telegram channel.

Syrsky stressed that the competent conduct of the defense operation exhausted the trained forces of the PMC Wagner and forced them to replace them in certain areas with poorly trained units of the regular troops of the Russian Federation, which were defeated and withdrew.

He also noted that despite the significant concentration of troops and loud statements by Russian war criminals about their intentions to take Bakhmut before May 9, the enemy could not capture the town.

“Our defense forces reliably hold the front and do not allow the enemy to advance. The battle for Bakhmut continues … I would like to note separately the work of the 3rd separate assault brigade, which dealt a powerful blow to the enemy in battle and showed the power of the Ukrainian army,” added Syrsky.

