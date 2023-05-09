Some 166 occupiers killed in Bakhmut area over day, 206 injured

The enemy continues its attempts to capture Bakhmut, 166 occupiers were killed in the town area during the day, 206 were injured, spokesperson of the Eastern Grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Cherevaty said.

“The enemy still aims to capture Bakhmut. During these days, 375 times he has been firing at this section of the front with different types of barrel artillery and MLRS. There were eight clashes, in which 166 occupiers were killed and 206 were injured. An enemy T-72 tank, an armored personnel carrier, a light armored tractor, an Orlan-10 type UAV and six field ammunition depots were hit,” he said on the air of the national telethon.

The spokesperson stressed that the enemy violates all the rules of warfare, uses prohibited weapons, including phosphorus ammunition.

He also stressed again that the enemy does not have “shell hunger”, which was stated by the owner of the PMC Wagner.

“During these days, the enemy used more than 34,000 ammunition supplies in our operational zone - Bakhmut and Lymany-Kupyansk directions. What kind of shell hunger can we talk about?” said Cherevaty.

According to him, Lymany direction is the second most active enemy forces. Thus, the enemy struck 444 times with different types of artillery at Ukrainian combat positions.

“Seven clashes have occurred. Fifty-five occupiers were killed, 111 were injured, two were captured. An enemy tank, an APC-80 and a mortar crew and three UAVs were also hit,” Cherevaty added.