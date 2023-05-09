EU should impose sanctions against Russian nuclear industry, then 11th sanctions package to be proportional to threat – Zelenskyy

The European Union should impose sanctions against the nuclear industry of the Russian Federation, in this case the strength of the 11th sanctions package will be proportional to the level of threat from Russia, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Today we touched separately (with the head of the European Commission) the issue of sanctions against the Russian Federation for aggression. We look forward to agreeing on the 11th sanctions package in the near future. It should include powerful sanctions against the nuclear industry of the terrorist state. Then the strength of this package will be proportional to the level of threat," Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Kyiv with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.