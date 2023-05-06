Facts

11:26 06.05.2023

Shmyhal discusses key priorities of upcoming Ukraine Recovery Conference in UK

1 min read
Shmyhal discusses key priorities of upcoming Ukraine Recovery Conference in UK

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly have met in London to discuss the key priorities of the future Ukraine Recovery Conference.

"Ukraine will focus on three directions: quick restoration, attracting private businesses to the restoration and development of Ukraine, reform implementation. We count on a high interest of UK companies and specific agreements," the prime minister said on the Telegram channel on Friday, May 5.

He also expressed hope for support of the UK at the NATO Summit in Vilnius.

"The Ukrainian army is mastering the Alliance's standards in practice and is ready to share its successful combat experience with the allies after victory," Shmyhal said.

Tags: #shmyhal #cleverly

