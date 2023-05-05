Facts

20:50 05.05.2023

Over UAH 1.4 bln raised to health sector through United24 over year – Health Ministry

1 min read
Over UAH 1.4 bln raised to health sector through United24 over year – Health Ministry

 Through the United24 initiative, over a year of its work, it was possible to raise more than UAH 1.4 billion to support the health sector, SOE "Medical Procurement of Ukraine" press service has said.

According to the SOE, during the year of work within the United24 initiative, the Health Ministry purchased more than 108,677 units of equipment for hospitals.

In particular, some 35 ventilators were the first goods that the SOE purchased with funds raised through United24.

Using funds raised through the platform, the state-owned enterprise also acquired, in particular, 176 ambulances, 13 armored evacuation vehicles, 28 ventilators for children, 81 operating tables, 172 vacuum wound therapy devices, 637 generators and other autonomous power sources.

"Most of the equipment has already been delivered to medical facilities. Procurement continues further," the Health Ministry said.

Tags: #united24

MORE ABOUT

17:45 05.05.2023
United24 raises over $325 mln in contributions over year

United24 raises over $325 mln in contributions over year

16:05 05.05.2023
Zelenskyy: Fukuyama, Nobel winnner Paul Nurse become new UNITED24 platform ambassadors

Zelenskyy: Fukuyama, Nobel winnner Paul Nurse become new UNITED24 platform ambassadors

12:23 05.05.2023
Millions of people support Ukraine via UNITED24 – Zelenskyy

Millions of people support Ukraine via UNITED24 – Zelenskyy

10:13 11.04.2023
Zelenskyy meets with new United24 ambassador Richard Branson

Zelenskyy meets with new United24 ambassador Richard Branson

11:47 07.04.2023
Over $300 mln collected in 11 months of UNITED24 platform operation – Zelenskyy

Over $300 mln collected in 11 months of UNITED24 platform operation – Zelenskyy

14:20 01.03.2023
'Vikings' Star Katheryn Winnick becomes UNITED24 ambassador

'Vikings' Star Katheryn Winnick becomes UNITED24 ambassador

09:24 25.01.2023
Share of domestic manufacturers in Army of Drones exceeds 60% – minister

Share of domestic manufacturers in Army of Drones exceeds 60% – minister

19:47 24.01.2023
Country music performer Brad Paisley becomes ambassador of UNITED24 – Zelensky

Country music performer Brad Paisley becomes ambassador of UNITED24 – Zelensky

18:01 16.01.2023
Army of Drones project provides AFU with 1,600 drones worth UAH 3.3 bln

Army of Drones project provides AFU with 1,600 drones worth UAH 3.3 bln

09:21 13.01.2023
Zelensky: United24 platform opens new direction – Ukraine's recovery

Zelensky: United24 platform opens new direction – Ukraine's recovery

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine receives powerful reinforcement of AFU with weapons following official visits to Helsinki, The Hague

Ukrainian aviation carries out six strikes on enemy concentration areas over day – AFU General Staff

EU Council approves allocation of EUR 1 bln for joint purchases of ammunition, missiles for Ukraine

Russian forces shell industrial enterprises in Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, no casualties reported – regional authorities

Statements made by Russian actors have nothing to do with realities of war

LATEST

Ukraine receives powerful reinforcement of AFU with weapons following official visits to Helsinki, The Hague

Ukrainian aviation carries out six strikes on enemy concentration areas over day – AFU General Staff

EU Council approves allocation of EUR 1 bln for joint purchases of ammunition, missiles for Ukraine

Russian forces shell industrial enterprises in Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, no casualties reported – regional authorities

Estonia stands for providing Ukraine with clear action program for joining Alliance at NATO summit in Vilnius – FM

Statements made by Russian actors have nothing to do with realities of war

Klitschko, mayor of Brussels plant first trees on Alley of Friends of Kyiv on Volodymyrska Hirka

Antarctic expedition sent to Akademik Vernadsky station soon after Russia's full-scale invasion returns to Ukraine

Russia likely to use UAV strike on Kremlin to cancel parade timed to May 9 – ISW

Bahraini FM visits Irpin, Hostomel, holds long talks with Kuleba on cooperation

AD
AD
AD
AD