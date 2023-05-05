Over UAH 1.4 bln raised to health sector through United24 over year – Health Ministry

Through the United24 initiative, over a year of its work, it was possible to raise more than UAH 1.4 billion to support the health sector, SOE "Medical Procurement of Ukraine" press service has said.

According to the SOE, during the year of work within the United24 initiative, the Health Ministry purchased more than 108,677 units of equipment for hospitals.

In particular, some 35 ventilators were the first goods that the SOE purchased with funds raised through United24.

Using funds raised through the platform, the state-owned enterprise also acquired, in particular, 176 ambulances, 13 armored evacuation vehicles, 28 ventilators for children, 81 operating tables, 172 vacuum wound therapy devices, 637 generators and other autonomous power sources.

"Most of the equipment has already been delivered to medical facilities. Procurement continues further," the Health Ministry said.