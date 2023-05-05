Statements made by Russian actors have nothing to do with realities of war

Advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak believes that the "statements of Russian actors" have nothing to do with the realities of the war.

“Any statements made by Russian actors, including Lavrov, Peskov, Medvedev, and, of course, Prigozhin (PMC Wagner), are aimed exclusively at the domestic undemanding consumer,” he said on Twitter Friday.

“They have nothing to do with the realities of the war and usually indicate a strong personal mental tension... Real information about the war and Bakhmut is only in the reports of the Ukrainian military …,” Podoliak also said.

Curator, founder of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced on the afternoon of May 5 that Wagner would leave Bakhmut on May 10 due to a shortage of ammunition.