Enemy trying hard to seize Bakhmut before May 9 – Maliar

Russian occupation forces are trying hard to seize control over Bakhmut before May 9 and deploying Wagner PMC forces from other directions, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar has said.

"The enemy is struggling to seize control over Bakhmut before May 9. For this purpose, they are deploying Wagner PMC forces from other directions to replace the assault units of paratroopers in Bakhmut direction," she said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

The deputy minister stressed that Ukrainian fighters do not let the enemy to break through the defense, adding that the Ukrainian artily forces destroy Wagner's ammunition depots.