18:53 03.05.2023

Ukraine should become 33rd member of NATO – Zelenskyy

Ukraine should become 33rd member of NATO – Zelenskyy

Ukraine should become the 33rd member of NATO, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, speaking at a briefing after a summit with the participation of the heads of state and government of Ukraine and the Nordic countries in Helsinki on Wednesday.

"Ukraine will become the 33rd member of NATO. We understand that in times of aggression it is impossible for Ukraine to join the Alliance, but there are no obstacles to make a political decision on the algorithm of our accession," he said.

Finland previously became the 31st member of NATO. Negotiations on joining the Swedish Alliance are continuing.

"Congratulations to all Finnish citizens on joining NATO. Suomi is a land for life, it has never been a land for war," Zelenskyy said.

"This is a historic achievement that will remove insecurity. I sincerely wish Sweden to complete this path as soon as possible," Zelenskyy stressed.

The President also thanked the Nordic countries for their support. "Tanks and armored vehicles from Sweden are already saving lives in Ukraine," he said and thanked the Danish Prime Minister for the speed in providing weapons. According to the president, "weapons from Norway are a strong antidote to counteracting the evil state."

He also noted Iceland, which is "involved in the register of losses caused by aggression."

 

Tags: #ukraine #nato

