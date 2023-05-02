Facts

16:09 02.05.2023

Rada extends martial law, mobilization in Ukraine until Aug 18 – MP

1 min read
The Verkhovna Rada has extended the period of martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 days.

The adoption of bills No. 9259 and No. 9260 on the approval of the relevant presidential decrees was supported by 324 and 333 deputies at the plenary session on Tuesday, said Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Holos faction.

"The period of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine lasts from 05:30 on May 20, 2023 for a period of 90 days, that is, until August 18, 2023. This was the seventh parliamentary vote for martial law since the beginning of the war," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The adoption of draft laws No. 9259 and No. 9260 provides for the approval of presidential decrees No. 254/2023 and No. 255/2023 of May 1, according to which the terms of martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine are extended from May 20 for 90 days

Tags: #rada #mobilization #martial_law

