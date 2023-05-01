Cabinet approves Ukraine's Energy Strategy until 2050 to achieve carbon neutrality

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, on the proposal of the Ministry of Energy, approved Ukraine's Energy Strategy until 2050, aimed at achieving carbon neutrality by the specified period.

"The document reflects the goals of the European Green Deal and is based on the principles of an integrated approach to the formation and implementation of energy policy, as wellas creating conditions for the sustainable development of the Ukrainian economy," the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine noted on Monday.

According to the ministry, citing Minister Herman Haluschenko, the relevant goals will be achieved through the development of modern and safe nuclear generation, renewable energy sources, modernization and automation of transmission and distribution systems.

Key areas of the strategy include increasing the sustainability of the energy system, deepening its integration into the pan-European one, decentralizing generation, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, as well as developing the latest technologies, in particular for production and use of hydrogen, construction of small modular nuclear reactors and energy storage facilities.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the draft Energy Strategy was prepared jointly with energy companies, including Energoatom, NPC Ukrenergo, NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, GTSOU, PrJSC Ukrhydroenergo and others with the support of the UK government with the involvement of KPMG. During the preparation of the document, consultations were held with the International Energy Agency, the U.S. Department of Energy, the German Energy Agency, the Berlin School of Economics and the Danish Energy Agency.

The draft strategy was also submitted to the European Commission.

As reported, at the end of March 2023, Haluschenko announced plans to accelerate the development of renewable energy generation in Ukraine, bringing its share in the country's energy mix to 50% parity with nuclear generation.