Facts

09:40 27.04.2023

URCS deploys aid headquarters in Mykolaiv for victims of Russian missile strikes

1 min read
At the site of liquidation of the night missile strikes that Russia inflicted on Mykolaiv, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) promptly deployed an aid headquarters.

"We are working at the site of liquidation of the consequences of missile strikes inflicted tonight on a high-rise building and a private house in Mykolaiv," the URCS reported on Facebook.

Volunteers of the Mykolaiv rapid response detachment of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society quickly deployed an aid headquarters, provide first aid to the wounded and transport people to hospitals.

At the aid headquarters, residents of the affected houses can warm up and recharge their phones.

As reported, as a result of a Russian missile attack in Mykolaiv, there are one dead and 23 wounded, including one child.

The enemy attacked Mykolaiv with Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea.

Tags: #mykolaiv #shelling #consequences #urcs

