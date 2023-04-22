Facts

11:48 22.04.2023

Bakhmut remains epicenter of hostilities – General Staff

Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 53 times in four directions, to no avail. Bakhmut remains the epicenter of hostilities, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"The adversary's main focus is the offensive operations on Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Maryinka, and Shakhtarske axes. Some 53 attacks were repelled. The city of Bakhmut remains at the epicenter of the fighting," according to a morning report of the General Staff on Facebook.

Kupiansk axis: during the day of April 21, the adversary attempted to improve the tactical situation and conducted an assault near the settlement of Lyman Pershy. To no success.

Lyman axis: the adversary conducted unsuccessful offensives.

Bakhmut axis: fierce fighting for the city of Bakhmut continues. The adversary attempted an advance near Hryhorivka and Bohdanivka, to no success.

Avdiyivka axis: the adversary conducted offensive operations in the vicinities of Novokalynove, Stepove, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske, to no success.

Maryinka axis: Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous enemy attacks in the vicinity of Maryinka during the day of April 21.

Shakhtarske axis: during the day of April 21, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensives in the vicinity of Vuhledar.

Zaporizhia and Kherson axes: the adversary stays on the defensive.

