Facts

11:16 22.04.2023

Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 680 invaders, 4 tanks, 5 artillery systems and 4 UAVs in 24 hours

1 min read
Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 680 invaders, 4 tanks, 5 artillery systems and 4 UAVs in 24 hours

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 680 occupiers, four tanks, four armored vehicles, five artillery systems, four air defense systems, four UAVs and eight units of automotive and special equipment in a day, the General Staff reported.

"The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to April 22, 2023 were approximately: personnel - about 185,730 (up by 680) people liquidated, tanks - 3,672 (up by four) units, armored combat vehicles - 7,130 (up by four) units, artillery systems - 2,832 (up by five) units, MLRS - 539 units, air defense systems - 289 (up by four) units, aircraft - 308 units, helicopters - 293 units, operational-tactical UAVs - 2,398 (up by four) units, cruise missiles - 911, ships /boats - 18 units, automotive equipment and tankers - 5,718 (up by five) units, and special equipment - 337 (up by three) units," the report said on Saturday.

Tags: #destroyed #occupiers

15:48 07.04.2023
Energoatom reports on kidnapping by Russian invaders of ZNPP workers loyal to them

Energoatom reports on kidnapping by Russian invaders of ZNPP workers loyal to them

19:42 24.03.2023
UN documents 621 cases of enforced disappearances, arbitrary detention of civilians by Russian armed forces – monitoring mission

UN documents 621 cases of enforced disappearances, arbitrary detention of civilians by Russian armed forces – monitoring mission

13:31 16.03.2023
Occupiers continue to steal property of public institutions, enterprises, civilian population of Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories

Occupiers continue to steal property of public institutions, enterprises, civilian population of Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories

19:14 10.03.2023
Ukrainian MFA urges intl community to condemn verdict of occupation 'court' on Ukrainian human rights activist Maksym Butkevych

Ukrainian MFA urges intl community to condemn verdict of occupation 'court' on Ukrainian human rights activist Maksym Butkevych

11:37 06.03.2023
AFU destroy about 650 personnel of aggressor army, nine tanks, 15 UAVs over day – General Staff

AFU destroy about 650 personnel of aggressor army, nine tanks, 15 UAVs over day – General Staff

19:49 10.02.2023
Russian invaders launch over 100 missiles on Ukraine, inflict 12 air strikes, carry out over 20 MLRS attacks – AFU General Staff

Russian invaders launch over 100 missiles on Ukraine, inflict 12 air strikes, carry out over 20 MLRS attacks – AFU General Staff

10:04 10.02.2023
AFU kill about 730 enemy personnel, three tanks, seven artillery systems, air defense and a helicopter in past day – General Staff

AFU kill about 730 enemy personnel, three tanks, seven artillery systems, air defense and a helicopter in past day – General Staff

20:00 09.02.2023
Occupiers equip mobile crematorium in Tokmak to conceal number of deaths among Russians – AFU General Staff

Occupiers equip mobile crematorium in Tokmak to conceal number of deaths among Russians – AFU General Staff

11:27 02.02.2023
AFU destroy 610 occupiers, two tanks, five artillery systems, enemy air defense system in 24 hours – General Staff

AFU destroy 610 occupiers, two tanks, five artillery systems, enemy air defense system in 24 hours – General Staff

10:12 01.02.2023
Zelensky: Occupier must lose last hope for aggression

Zelensky: Occupier must lose last hope for aggression

