Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 680 invaders, 4 tanks, 5 artillery systems and 4 UAVs in 24 hours

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 680 occupiers, four tanks, four armored vehicles, five artillery systems, four air defense systems, four UAVs and eight units of automotive and special equipment in a day, the General Staff reported.

"The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to April 22, 2023 were approximately: personnel - about 185,730 (up by 680) people liquidated, tanks - 3,672 (up by four) units, armored combat vehicles - 7,130 (up by four) units, artillery systems - 2,832 (up by five) units, MLRS - 539 units, air defense systems - 289 (up by four) units, aircraft - 308 units, helicopters - 293 units, operational-tactical UAVs - 2,398 (up by four) units, cruise missiles - 911, ships /boats - 18 units, automotive equipment and tankers - 5,718 (up by five) units, and special equipment - 337 (up by three) units," the report said on Saturday.