Meeting of 'tank coalition' held, Letter of Intent on establishment of Leopard 2 tank maintenance center in Poland signed – Reznikov

Members of the "tank coalition" met on the sidelines of the Ramstein meeting on Friday, and a protocol of intent to establish a Leopard 2 tank maintenance center in Poland has been signed, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said.

"A 'tank coalition' meeting was held. I am grateful to my German and Polish colleagues, Boris Pistorius and Mariusz Blaszczak for their unwavering support for Ukraine. Today, we signed the Letter of Intent for establishment of a Maintenance and Service Center in Poland for Leopard 2 main battle tanks of Ukraine. It will contribute to the strengthening of our cooperation and capabilities of Ukrainian defenders," Reznikov said on Twitter.

The minister said the "armored fist" formed by collaborative efforts will thwart the terrorist regime's aggression against Europe and the entire free world.

"Ukrainian soldiers are skilled at defending their country. Modern Western technology will result in Moscow's defeat. The sooner it happens, the sooner peace will come," Reznikov said.