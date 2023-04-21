Members of Ramstein format provide Ukraine with more than $55 bln aid, allies united as never before – Pentagon chief

In total, the members of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine have provided Ukraine with more than $55 billion in aid, the allies are united as never before and will support Ukrainians for as long as it takes, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said.

“In total, the members of this Contact Group have provided more than $55 billion in security assistance for Ukraine. That's a tenfold increase since we first met,” Austin said, opening the 11th meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine in the Ramstein format in Germany.

He also recalled that earlier this week the United States announced a new package of security assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $325 million.

“We've now provided more than $35 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion began,” Austin noted.

The head of the Pentagon stressed that after more than a year, Ukraine is still strong, and the support of partners is unshakable.

“And I'm proud of the progress that we have made together,” Austin added.

According to him, after more than a year of Russian aggression and deceit, “this Contact Group is as united as ever and more global than ever.”

He stressed that allies together “will make sure that Ukraine has what it needs to live in freedom.”

“Together, we will defend the rules-based international order that keeps us all secure. And together, we will support Ukraine for as long as it takes,” the defence minister said.