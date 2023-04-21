Facts

09:31 21.04.2023

Zelenskyy: Ukrainians and Europeans won’t understand if there is no invitation for Ukraine to join Alliance at NATO summit in Vilnius

2 min read
Zelenskyy: Ukrainians and Europeans won’t understand if there is no invitation for Ukraine to join Alliance at NATO summit in Vilnius

Most Ukrainians and Europeans will not understand NATO leaders if an invitation for Ukraine to join the Alliance is not voiced at the Vilnius summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message on Thursday.

“In fact, the talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg were devoted to the same thing today in Kyiv. Defense of Ukraine. Protection of the entire rules-based international order. Protection of life,” he said.

"We are preparing for the Ramstein meeting, and Mr. Stoltenberg's position is important. We are preparing for our active actions at the front: they are inevitable. We are preparing for the NATO summit in Vilnius, which is scheduled for this summer," Zelenskyy said.

But its content, he said, "is already being worked out at such meetings, in contacts of various levels that we conduct with our partners."

"Neither the majority of Ukrainians, nor the majority of Europeans, nor the majority of residents of the entire NATO space will understand the leaders of the Alliance if a well-deserved political invitation for Ukraine to join the Alliance is not voiced at this summit in Vilnius," the president said.

According to him, Ukraine has done everything to ensure that its application was satisfied. "It's hard to even say whose contribution is greater to European Euro-Atlantic security than our soldiers … Ukrainians defending freedom with their lives. I thank all the partners who support us in this," he also said.

Tags: #nato #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

13:57 21.04.2023
Stoltenberg announces Zelenskyy's plans to attend NATO summit in Vilnius

Stoltenberg announces Zelenskyy's plans to attend NATO summit in Vilnius

11:56 21.04.2023
Zelenskyy calls on Mexico to support Ukrainian Peace Formula

Zelenskyy calls on Mexico to support Ukrainian Peace Formula

10:27 21.04.2023
Zelenskyy: Ramadan-Bayram holiday deserves peace

Zelenskyy: Ramadan-Bayram holiday deserves peace

10:06 21.04.2023
Zelenskyy notes position of mayor of Paris on non-admission of Russian, Belarusian athletes to Olympics 2024

Zelenskyy notes position of mayor of Paris on non-admission of Russian, Belarusian athletes to Olympics 2024

20:46 20.04.2023
Ukrainian victory to bring new standards of infrastructure security – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian victory to bring new standards of infrastructure security – Zelenskyy

20:14 20.04.2023
Zelenskyy holds talks with Dutch PM Rutte

Zelenskyy holds talks with Dutch PM Rutte

17:20 20.04.2023
Stoltenberg: Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO, over time our support will help make this possible

Stoltenberg: Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO, over time our support will help make this possible

15:12 20.04.2023
Ukraine expects adoption of security guarantees package at NATO Summit – Zelenskyy

Ukraine expects adoption of security guarantees package at NATO Summit – Zelenskyy

16:24 19.04.2023
Zelenskyy visits border guards in Volyn

Zelenskyy visits border guards in Volyn

15:41 18.04.2023
Zelenskyy on Tues visits advanced positions of AFU in Avdiyivka

Zelenskyy on Tues visits advanced positions of AFU in Avdiyivka

AD

HOT NEWS

Canada announces package of military assistance to Ukraine for almost $29 mln

Stoltenberg announces Zelenskyy's plans to attend NATO summit in Vilnius

Members of Ramstein format provide Ukraine with more than $55 bln aid, allies united as never before – Pentagon chief

Enemy uses about 10 Shahed-136 drones at night, eight of which eliminated by Air Defense – General Staff

AFU kills 630 occupiers, one tank, two artillery systems, eight UAVs in past 24 hours – General Staff

LATEST

Canada announces package of military assistance to Ukraine for almost $29 mln

Members of Ramstein format provide Ukraine with more than $55 bln aid, allies united as never before – Pentagon chief

Russia intends to keep checkpoint with occupied territories for security reasons – ISW

Enemy uses about 10 Shahed-136 drones at night, eight of which eliminated by Air Defense – General Staff

Filatov Institute receives as humanitarian aid medicines for treatment of intraocular malignant tumor in children

AFU kills 630 occupiers, one tank, two artillery systems, eight UAVs in past 24 hours – General Staff

URCS Rapid Response Teams take part in training to counter effects of flooding

Austria freezes Russian assets worth nearly EUR2 bln since war in Ukraine began - Finance Minister

Direct contacts between Ukrainian cities, and Europe to accelerate process of post-war reconstruction – Yermak

Spain announces new package of military assistance to Ukraine on Friday – Defense Ministry

AD
AD
AD
AD