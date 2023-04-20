Facts

14:36 20.04.2023

Pivnich task force on shelling of Chernihiv region: at about 11.00 three residents wounded, one of them died, new shelling, casualties by 12.00

1 min read
As a result of enemy shelling of Halahanivka in Chernihiv region at 11.00, three local residents were wounded, a woman who received shrapnel wounds to her head died in a hospital, the Pivnich task force reports.

"From 11.00 to 11.15, four 'arrivals' were recorded, probably from a 120 mm mortar, along the settlement of Halahanivka. As a result of shelling, three local residents were injured. One of them received shrapnel wounds to the head. The woman died in a hospital," the Pivnich task force said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

As specified, there was no information about damage to civilian infrastructure.

"As of 12.00, Russian troops fired mortars at the border area of Chernihiv region twice more. There are wounded and dead," the report says.

According to the Pivnich task force, from 10.40 to 11.00, two "arrivals" were recorded, probably from a 120 mm mortar, in the area of the settlement of Hremiachka. "There was no information about losses among the local population or damage to civilian infrastructure," the report said.

Tags: #shelling #chernihiv_region

Most combat-ready units of Russian army already destroyed in Ukraine – Intelligence Agency

NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv – media

Mathernova to be appointed new EU Ambassador to Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to receive more powerful air defense systems

USA allocates $325 mln in security assistance to Ukraine

