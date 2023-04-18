Poland to impose ban on import of Ukrainian agricultural products from April 19

Poland is introducing a ban on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products from April 19, Agriculture Minister Robert Telus said at a press conference on Monday.

The Ministry of Agriculture of Poland reported on its Twitter that Telus, accompanied by Deputy Minister of Agriculture Anna Gembicka, met with representatives of Dorohusk-Jagodzin border crossing services and informed them about the implementation of the decision to suspend the import of agricultural products from Ukraine.

According to him, the border guards assured that there are no products specified in the regulations at the border.

Asked by journalists about EU threats to withdraw subsidies for Polish farmers for a unilateral decision, Telus said that was not true. "There is a statement by the press secretary of the European Commission, which is not about punishment, but about regulating the transit of agricultural products from Ukraine," the minister said.

According to the minister, Poland and Ukraine continue negotiations. "Today there was also a meeting between the Ukrainian and Polish sides. We are not against transit, but we need a 100% guarantee so that products that destabilize our market do not remain in Poland," Telus said.