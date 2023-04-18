About 7,000 servicemen considered missing in Ukrainian army – commissioner

In Ukraine, as of April 2023, about 7,000 servicemen are considered missing, Commissioner for Persons missing in special Circumstances, Oleh Kotenko, said.

"There really is such a figure, it is a little more than 7,000. We are counting on the fact that those people whom we are looking for as missing, they are still captured," Kotenko said on the air of the telethon on Tuesday.

He clarified that about 60-65% of the missing, according to statistics, are alive and in captivity.