Ukraine returns bodies of 82 more fallen defenders – Reintegration Ministry

Ukraine has returned the bodies of 82 more killed Ukrainian soldiers, the Ministry of Reintegration of the temporarily occupied territory reported.

"Today we managed to return home the bodies of 82 killed Ukrainian soldiers. The transfer of bodies from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine took place with the assistance of the Office of the Commissioner for Missing Persons under the Ministry of Reintegration in cooperation with law enforcement agencies," the Ministry of Reintegration said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

It should be noted that the transfer of the bodies of the deceased defenders is carried out in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Convention.