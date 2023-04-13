Zelenskyy holds meeting of Military Cabinet

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Military Cabinet on Thursday, he said in a video address on Thursday.

"Today I held a Military Cabinet - a special format for working with the leaders of our defense sector, our commanders, intelligence, and the office. Only what is directly necessary to manage the front line and ensure the active actions of Ukraine, the protection of our state from Russian terror," he said.

"It was meaningful. And our actions will be powerful. We are preparing the guys. We are very much looking forward to the delivery of weapons promised by our partners. And to the maximum – we bring victory closer. To the maximum – the spirit of unity. To the maximum – efficiency. Preparation – also to the maximum. The enemy will definitely be suffered retaliatory losses for every strike against Ukrainians," Zelenskyy said.