AFU continues to strengthen defensive lines in Pivnich Operational Zone – Naev

"The situation in the Northern Operational Zone is stable and controlled. Our soldiers fully use it to further strengthen defensive lines and positions," said Naev, whose words are quoted in a press release from the Press and Information Department of the Ministry of Defense on Saturday.

In particular, according to him, the system of engineering barriers continues to be built up in the regions bordering Belarus and Russia. "Anti-tank minefields are being created in tank-accessible areas of the terrain and possible ways for the enemy to advance deep into our territory, and these are roads, forest strips, bridges, power lines and the like," Naev said.

According to him, only this week "engineering units have equipped several dozen minefields using more than 6,000 anti-tank mines. More than 7,000 meters of anti-tank ditches and trenches have been dug. All positions are sheathed with wood for more efficient performance of tasks by our soldiers."

"Ukrainian servicemen are working around the clock, despite the weather conditions," the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces summed up.