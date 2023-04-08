Facts

13:47 08.04.2023

AFU continues to strengthen defensive lines in Pivnich Operational Zone – Naev

2 min read
AFU continues to strengthen defensive lines in Pivnich Operational Zone – Naev

The situation in the Northern Operational Zone is stable and controlled, which is used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to further strengthen defensive positions, said commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhiy Naev.

"The situation in the Northern Operational Zone is stable and controlled. Our soldiers fully use it to further strengthen defensive lines and positions," said Naev, whose words are quoted in a press release from the Press and Information Department of the Ministry of Defense on Saturday.

In particular, according to him, the system of engineering barriers continues to be built up in the regions bordering Belarus and Russia. "Anti-tank minefields are being created in tank-accessible areas of the terrain and possible ways for the enemy to advance deep into our territory, and these are roads, forest strips, bridges, power lines and the like," Naev said.

According to him, only this week "engineering units have equipped several dozen minefields using more than 6,000 anti-tank mines. More than 7,000 meters of anti-tank ditches and trenches have been dug. All positions are sheathed with wood for more efficient performance of tasks by our soldiers."

"Ukrainian servicemen are working around the clock, despite the weather conditions," the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces summed up.

Tags: #naev

MORE ABOUT

20:44 03.04.2023
Naev on checking combat readiness of Armed Forces of Belarus: We have full info about movement of weapons and equipment

Naev on checking combat readiness of Armed Forces of Belarus: We have full info about movement of weapons and equipment

AD

HOT NEWS

Main Intelligence Agency: Even expectation of counteroffensive by Defense Forces leads to twofold increase in number of Russian invaders who seek to surrender

Yermak: I welcome proposal of Poland, Baltic states to include restrictions on Russia's nuclear energy in 11th EU sanction package

Cabinet approves appointment of head of Bucha district prosecutor's office Kravchenko as head of Kyiv Regional Administration

Energoatom reports on kidnapping by Russian invaders of ZNPP workers loyal to them

Zelenskyy: Year ago AFU completed liberation of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy regions from enemy

LATEST

Zaluzhny, Chief of French General Staff Burkhard discuss current situation at front

Thirty-one more children, deported by Russia, returned to Ukraine

SBU eliminates three more schemes of evasion from mobilization: head of military medical commission, lawyer among detainees

Russia’s campaign to severely degrade Ukraine’s unified energy system highly likely fails – British intelligence

AFU eliminates about 570 occupiers, three tanks, one aircraft destroyed in past 24 hours

Kremlin continues to indicate that it’s not interested in legitimate negotiations – ISW

De-occupation of Crimea has no alternative – Zelenskyy

Shmyhal to go to Canada for talks on armored vehicles, ammunition – media

Main Intelligence Agency: Recent events in Bryansk region indicate that armed protest against regime possible inside Russia

Occupiers step up measures to force Russian citizenship on temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories – General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD